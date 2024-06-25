Terrible aggression to the detriment of a twenty-one year old, hit with a stab weapon in different parts of the body. The young woman’s ex-boyfriend, also twenty years old, was stopped by the Carabinieri. The boy would not have accepted the end of their relationship.

A young twenty-one year old woman is hospitalized with a reserved prognosis following the attack by theex boyfriend. The incident occurred in Racate, in the province of Lecce, in the young woman’s house. Based on the investigations carried out by the police, the attack would have taken place in the garden of the twenty-one-year-old’s family’s home. The young woman was at home with her parents and apparently went to the garden, where the terrible attack took place.

The two young people, she was twenty-one and he was twenty-two, had recently ended their relationship after 6 years. The boy did not accept the end of the story of love and in the end he attacked his ex-girlfriend. Equipped with two knives, he launched several blows against the young woman’s body. One of the blows launched by the young man hit the girl’s neck. She was immediately helped by her parents and was transported to the Gallipoli emergency room. Given the girl’s serious condition, an emergency transfer to the Cardinal G. Panico hospital in Tricase was necessary. The girl underwent a delicate surgery and now she is hospitalized in reserved prognosis.

The attacker was arrested by the Carabinieri and is accused of attempted murder. The girl’s health conditions are very serious and everyone hopes that she can overcome this terrible event. Unfortunately this story once again puts the spotlight on the violence in the family and emotional context. The increasingly alarming figure of feminicides or assaults in Italy makes us understand how important prevention is. Educating and informing people of all ages can save many lives.