A man escaped the trap of a Romanian woman and two of her compatriots. Completely naked, he was rescued by the police in the La Sapienza area

A 41-year-old man was rescued by the police in the area of La Sapienza in Rome while being chased by three people of Romanian origin, two men and a woman, after having been lured into a trap shortly before. The victim thought he had contacted a escort whom he had already met through an ad on the Internet but when he arrived at her house he found two boys aged 18 and 23 waiting for him. The man completely naked after a brief scuffle he fled into the street. The gang is accused of aggravated robbery and personal injury.

The 41-year-old told the officers that he had already had several paid meetings at the woman’s home. In May, she had informed him that she had been the victim of a burglary in her home. Driven by a sort of friendship towards him, he had then given her 200 euros. In June, he had informed the escort that he did not have any cash, but despite this, he had been convinced to go to her apartment and then forced to undress. Shortly after, two unknown men arrived and began to hit him in the face with kicks and punches, as well as threatening him with a knife in order to rob him.

The police found on the gang members 3 credit cards and 3 debit cards registered to the victim together with a switchblade with a blade of approximately 10 centimetres.