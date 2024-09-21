He had decided to spend the day with his brother picking mushrooms in the Capanna Tassoni area of ​​Fanano, but unfortunately something went wrong. The man in fact accused a sickness sudden attack that left him no way out and that even the rescuers were unable to counteract.

On-site assistance

What happened?

Fanano: Man dies during an outing with his brother due to illness

It was supposed to be a quiet morning, one of those that you usually share with loved ones or friends. Unfortunately, however, this moment turned into a nightmare for a man who, unfortunately, lost his life completely suddenly.

It was about 7.30 this morning when a 73 years old from Modena went out with his brother to go looking for mushrooms, an operation they used to do very often. Suddenly, however, the man accused a sickness and within seconds he collapsed to the ground, losing consciousness.

The Brother of the victim immediately contacted 118 to receive help and within a few minutes the ambulance arrived on the scene. Also present were the Alpine Rescue of the Monte Cimone station, that of the Guardia di Finanza of Abetone, the Carabinieri, the firefighters and even the helicopter rescue. Reaching the man was very easy, as the two brothers were along a road that was not far from the main road.

No hope for the man struck by the illness

Despite the promptness of the rescue, it was not possible to save the man who had been struck by the illness. The 118 operators immediately implemented the resuscitation maneuvers, but it was not possible to do anything other than note the death of the victim.

Helicopter rescue

The man’s body was then recovered by the Alpine Rescue and was later handed over to the designated funeral home. We do not yet know whether a funeral will be carried out. the autopsy on the victim since the origin of the death is clear, even if perhaps it would be better to investigate further with appropriate investigations.

