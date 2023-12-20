He goes out to do the shopping in Trentino and finds himself on the wrong way on the motorway in the province of Bergamo

From Trentino to the Bergamo area, a journey of over 13 hours that ended up going the wrong way on the motorway. An 84-year-old man, resident of a small town in the province of Trento, was stopped by the traffic police while traveling the wrong way along the A4, near Capriate San Gervasio (Bergamo).

The elderly man, according to what the Eco di Bergamo reports, was in a state of confusion and was convinced he was on a normal road. He left home around 8 in the morning to go shopping near home. When the officers stopped him it was 7.30pm. Frightened by the headlights of the cars coming towards him, he couldn't explain how he got there.

During the journey it caused only one accident, fortunately without injuries. A 34-year-old motorist, returning from Trento, was proceeding towards Milan when, near Dalmine, he had to swerve sharply to avoid the Twingo and ended up against a girl's car.

After the accident, the traffic police started looking for the pensioner's car who, according to what was reconstructed, had made U-turns twice, in Dalmine and in Capriate. It is not clear how far he traveled on the A4, as he did not have a ticket with him. In the car the officers instead found bags of shopping done several hours earlier in a supermarket in the province of Trento.

The man was accompanied to the barracks, where his son then went to pick him up. The elderly man was subject to the revocation of his driving licence, which had been renewed until 2025, and a fine ranging from 2,046 to 8,186 euros, in addition to the administrative detention of the vehicle for three months.