The search for Fabio Vita, the 35-year-old man who disappeared after a motorbike trip, ended in a tragic way: he was found dead

The heartbreaking story comes from Ragusa. Fabio Vita he lost his life at just 35 years old, while he was aboard his Yamaha. The motorcyclist had gone out for a trip to Pozzallo, but he never returned home.

A few hours ago, the sad news of his discovery spread. The lifeless body of Fabio Vita was found near a pylon, at theentrance to the A18 motorway. It was a passerby who noticed the lifeless man and immediately raised the alarm to the emergency services and the police.

It is not yet clear what happened to the 35-year-old, investigators are investigating to try to reconstruct his last moments of life. The first hypothesis is that he may have lost control of his motorbike. It will now be necessary to understand whether it was a road accident involving only Fabio or whether there were other vehicles that fled following the collision.

A community shocked by the disappearance of Fabio Vita

The community of Solarino prayed and hoped for hours that Vita would return home safe and sound after his disappearance was reported. Unfortunately the searches ended with a tragic epilogue. There are numerous people who are mourning his sudden and premature death and who have clung to the pain of his family.

It was his wife who went to the Carabinieri, not seeing him return. The woman had also posted a desperate appeal on social networksappealing to anyone who could help her find her husband.

The searches started yesterday morning and ended only a few hours later, in the afternoon, after the alarm raised by the passer-by. Nobody could do anything to save Fabio Vita, his body was already lifeless.

The investigations will now shed light on what really happened during the 35-year-old’s journey. He may have lost control of his motorbike and died independently. Or he might have been to blame hit-and-run driver, who may then have fled from the scene of the road accident.