Happy ending in the municipality of Ossola, Chiara Dellapiazza disappeared from Easter Monday, was found safe and sound

The heartbreaking passing of Clare Dellapiazza, the 29-year-old who never returned home on Easter Monday evening. Her family members, not seeing her return at dinner time, immediately raised the alarm.

An episode that kept everyone with breathless. The police forces worked for a whole day in the search for this girl, who since 2 pm of that day, has no longer given her news.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of Monday 10th April. Precisely in the Conasca area, in the municipality of Ossolalocated in the province of Novara.

Chiara left the house around 10.30 of the morning. She had told her family that she was going to take one stroll alone.

A few hours later, around 2 pm, he called his relatives to tell them it would be returned to dinner and it is precisely from that moment that darkness has arrived. Parents have tried to call her back multiple times, but never received a response.

Clear is not never returned at dinner and the mother and father were immediately alarmed. For this reason they have decided to stick out the complaint missing to the police.

The searches of Chiara Dellapiazza from these agents and the discovery

The 29 year old girl he didn’t say where he was going. For this reason, the searches have expanded to different areas of the municipality. In the end, however, the happy ending that everyone has been waiting for has arrived.

From what the local newspaper La Prealpina reports, Chiara was found safe and sound, inside a gully. In fact, to be able to bring her to safety, they worked for several hours.

At the moment the information that has emerged on this episode is very few. In the hours of his disappearance, on social networks there are so many people who have published some appealswith the hope of having some useful information for the discovery.