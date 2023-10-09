Fabio Ruffo, a 48-year-old Milanese man, was crossing the pedestrian crossing when an ATM bus hit him: help was useless

He was called Fabio Ruffo the man of only 48 years old, father of a family, who lost his life in Milan yesterday morning. An ATM bus, which was passing through Viale Forlanini, hit him and left him no escape. What happened.

A dramatic Sunday on the streets of Milan, due to yet another event car accident which unfortunately, also in this case, saw a very young person lose his life.

Fabio, a 48-year-old man residing in via Barigozzi, went out as usual around 9:00 in the morning to do a walk with his doga bull terrier.

He stopped by to say hello to his mother, then, still on foot, he was there returning home.

Arrived in Viale Forlaniniat the intersection with via Eugenio Bellosio, crossed the pedestrian crossing and just at that moment the irreparable happened.

A bus of the ATM (Milanese Transport Company) which was passing through at that moment, although it was proceeding at a very slow speed, it completely overwhelmed.

For Fabio Ruffo there was nothing that could be done

The intervention of the police was immediate police and gods rescuers of 118 on site. Unfortunately, for Fabio Ruffo, there was nothing that could be done. The serious trauma sustained in the impact with the large vehicle resulted in a practically instantaneous death.

About the dynamics of the accident, which the investigators are investigating, it seems that the 175 bus has widened the trajectory due to another vehicle parked on the side of the road, and then hitting the 48-year-old while the latter was exactly in the center of the road.

The driver of the bus, after the accident, was shocked and he needed medical support intervened on site.

Numerous i closeness messages reached the victim’s family, one of which also arrived from ATM itself, which in offering condolences also confirmed that it will provide all the necessary support.

