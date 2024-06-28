A 3-year-old boy was hit by a car while he was riding his bike with his mother. The accident occurred in Brescia and resulted in immediate hospitalization for the woman and her child. The latter would be in very serious conditions.

Location of the accident

Here are the latest updates on what happened.

Brescia: mother and child were hit by a car while they were cycling

A very ugly one accident it happened in Bresciawhen a little boy of only 3 years old and his mother had gone out to spend some time in bikes. The two were along Viale Sant’Eufemia when, suddenly, they were literally hit by one car.

Rescue

The woman is 39 years old and was carrying her little one on the child seat that she had decided to install on her bicycle. Needless to say, the crash was disastrous, so much so that it required the immediate hospitalization for both. Specifically, the child was admitted to the civil hospital in Brescia under code red.

The mother, however, appears to be out of danger, as she was alone in the crash superficial wounds. The police immediately arrived on site to provide first aid, while they are still trying to ascertain the dynamics that caused this accident.

Great fear for the 3-year-old: his condition is uncertain

The little one’s condition immediately became apparent seriousso much so as to require the red code and immediate hospitalization for the same. At the moment the prognosis is reserved, even if it is hoped that the situation will improve in the next few hours.

Archive photo

From what the police were able to reconstruct, it seems that the car responsible for the accident had stopped very close to the pedestrian crossing with the intention of making a pedestrian cross. During the moment of restarting, however, he did not notice the bicycle, thus causing the terrible crash.

We can only hope for a improvement for the little one and wait for the police to be able to reconstruct the dynamics of theaccident in order to provide the correct explanations regarding what happened.

