Antonio Luca Stefanelli lost control of his Clio and went off the road, crashing violently into a tree

Yet another tragic road accident occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning, Wednesday 27 July, on the state road that connects Collepasso to Tuglie, in Puglia. To lose his life, this time it was the turn of Antonio Luca Stefanellia 20-year-old boy who was alone in his car and who went off the road hitting violently into a tree.

You get goosebumps to consult the press releaseAsaps (Association of Supporters and Friends of the Traffic Police) published in these days and which refers to the last weekend.

They even are 34 people who lost their lives in tragic road accidents on Italian roads, considering only the 72 hours that go from last Friday to Sunday.

A number which, although it is very high, does not represent a record. The week before, in fact, the victims of road accidents in Italy had been even 42.

Anyway, from April last, this number is not never dropped below 30. Data that are worrying and controversial regarding safety.

The fatal accident that caused the death of a did not happen over the weekend, but on Wednesday morning boy of only 20 years, with a whole life ahead. His name was Antonio Luca Stefanelli and he was originally from Tugliein the province of Lecce.

The dynamics of the accident by Antonio Luca Stefanelli

The accident occurred around at 6:30 in the morning yesterday, Wednesday 27 July, on the state road that connects Collepasso to Tuglie.

Antonio Luca Stefanelli was alone, in his car, a Renault Clio, when for reasons still under investigation he lost control of the vehicle right near a curve.

The car went off the road and crashed violently against a tree a few meters from the road surface.

The impact was very violent and for the boy there was no nothing to do. The medical rescuers immediately arrived on the spot, who could not help but ascertain the death, and the Carabinieri, who carried out all the necessary findings.

In the next few days we will try to understand if the boy has lost control of the vehicle for avoid an obstaclesuch as an animal or another car.