A 64-year-old man living in Brescia had gone out to look for mushrooms, but never returned: his body was found

The search is concluded for the 64-year-old man living in Brescia who disappeared on Saturday, July 20, during an excursion to look for mushrooms. His wife had raised the alarm when her husband had not returned. The man was found lifeless in a steep canal in the woods above Pinzolo, in the Ruìne di Berghem area.

The search operations began from the Ponte Canale area, where the missing person’s parked car was found. The teams involved included operators from the Pinzolo Alpine Rescue Station, the Fire Brigades of Pinzolo, Carisolo and Giustino, the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza, the Carabinieri of Carisolo and the forest rangers.

Teams scoured the surrounding forest roads and slopes, using every resource available to locate the missing man. Around 11 p.m., they found some artifacts that led to the lifeless body of the 64-year-old.

According to an initial reconstruction, the man had gone out in the afternoon to look for mushrooms in an area he knew well. During the excursion, he slipped for about fifty meters down a steep slope.

After declaring the death and obtaining the authorization to remove the body from the authorities, the rescuers set up an anchor to recover the 64-year-old. The body was then transferred to the mortuary chapel in Pinzolo.

The entire community is shocked by this tragic event, which once again highlights the dangers inherent in mountain excursions, even for those who know the territory well.

Mountain safety rules

Mountain excursions, such as mushroom picking, require careful preparation and compliance with certain safety rules to prevent accidents.

Before setting out on a hike, it is essential to check the weather forecast as mountain conditions can change rapidly, making trails slippery and dangerous. It is important to study the route well and have a detailed map, use GPS applications and carry a compass. Knowing your physical limits and choosing itineraries that are appropriate for your level of fitness is essential. Always inform someone of your plans, indicating the planned itinerary and return time.

Wear appropriate clothing, in layers, to adapt to temperature changes, and use hiking boots with non-slip soles. It is helpful to carry a first aid kit, a flashlight with spare batteries, a whistle to signal your location in an emergency, and a charged cell phone with a portable battery, if possible.