It is a double tragedy, the one that occurred at 3:00 on the night between last Saturday and Sunday in Lugo, in the province of Ravenna. Simone Ricci Picciloni, a young man of only 25, went off the road in his car and lost his life on the spot. The drama is twofold precisely because Claudia, her girlfriend, had just discovered she was pregnant with their baby.

Another car accident broke the life of a very young man, full of dreams and hopes. The impact occurred at 3:00 on the night between last Saturday and Sunday a Lugonear Ravenna.

Simone was returning home when, for reasons yet to be ascertained, his Peugeot 107 went out off road. The crash was very hard and for the 25-year-old there was nothing to do despite the timely intervention of the rescuers.

Simone leaves his parents parentsMarinella and Valentino, his brother Matteo and many friends who, as can be seen from the many messages that have appeared on the web in recent days, loved him very much.

They but not only. Because Simone was happily engaged to Claudiathe girl of his dreams with whom he wanted to build a happy future.

And it was Claudia, interviewed by The Corriere di Romagnato tell a detail that does nothing but increase the drama of the disappearance of Simone.

In fact, Simone Ricci’s girlfriend said that only a few days before the tragedy, the two had found out she was expecting a baby.

When we found out, he was about to pass out. A unique emotion. We hugged each other tightly, then as usual she asked me laughing how many there were. He who, the first day we met, told me that he did not want to have children and only a week later, with the usual smile of him, that with me he was willing to ‘make us a football team

Then the future mother said that Simone’s family already knew, while her parents should have told it in these days. Finally the young girl has you concluded: