The picture of a car presented by the husband of a Tunisian woman as a gift “Right of Salt” for her fatigue during the month of Ramadan sparked widespread controversy on social networks.

This car became a source of joke and humor among the pioneers of social networks, as several women demanded the same in return for their pain in cooking during the month of Ramadan.

It should be noted that the “right to salt” in Tunisia is a habit that delights women during the late days of Ramadan, especially if the gift is a luxury car.