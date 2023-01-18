Stuck in canoe for an hour, 14-year-old died: “Inadequate rescue”

Andrea Demattei, 14, died after being stuck in the water with the canoe for over an hour. Help arrived when it was already late. He brings it back Fanpages.

Andrea was training in the Entella river in Genoa, during an organized outing with an instructor and four other companions. His canoe hit a log and overturned. The 14-year-old was stuck in the boat with no possibility of freeing himself.

His instructor immediately jumped into the river to provide first aid: he held Andrea’s head out of the water to prevent him from drowning, but that position was maintained for over an hour. The 14-year-old passed away yesterday, January 17 after a four-day struggle between life and death. He had arrived in serious condition at the Gaslini hospital on 12 January. The parents have arranged for organ donation.

The judiciary is investigating the case and assumes the crime of manslaughter. The doubt is that the waters of the Entella river were navigable after the flood and if the canoe used by Andrea was suitable.

Andrea’s family now asks to shed light on the late arrival of help. They are convinced that greater coordination in those moments would have prevented their son’s condition from worsening. Even the uncle accuses the rescuers on social media.

“I wanted to clarify that Andrea was a lion and fought in the water for an infinite time, with him, his instructor, to whom all our gratitude goes; by holding his head above the water, he defended him from the possibility of drinking. Andrea arrived at Gaslini without drinking a drop of water and with all his bones intact without a minimum of physical trauma. Andrea died of cold”, claims his uncle, quoted by Fanpage.it.