He gets out of the car to restart it, 41-year-old overwhelmed and killed: she had been married for a week

Overwhelmed and killed while trying to restart the car. This is how a 41-year-old woman lost her life, involved in an accident last Saturday 24 June on the Salerno-Avellino motorway junction. The 41-year-old, a resident of Sarno, had been married for just a week.

The dynamics are yet to be clarified. The car, a Fiat Punto, had stopped about 700 meters from the Atripalda junction in the direction of Salerno. She got out, perhaps to push her, while her husband tried to get her going again. She was hit by another Fiat, a Grande Punto, driven by a 25-year-old from Solofra (Avellino). The woman died instantly, while the 25-year-old and her husband were slightly injured.

Both were entered in the register of suspects as a due act, to allow the execution of unrepeatable technical checks on the victim’s body. An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days to establish the exact causes of death.