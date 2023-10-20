The news broke the hearts of many people, Francesco Finamore was known and loved by the entire community

He lost his life before the incredulous eyes of his girlfriend, the community of Pescasseroli is mourning the premature death of Francesco Finamore. The 52-year-old ski instructor was well known and loved.

After a period in Salento, for work reasons, Francesco Finamore was returning to Abruzzo together with his girlfriend. The two were in the car when the 52-year-old started making accusations a strange malaise. He therefore decided to stop at the motorway service station on state road 16 Adriatica (Fasano), to get some fresh air.

The ski instructor got out of the vehicle but is immediately collapsed to the ground, before the helpless eyes of his girlfriend. After the alarm, 118 health workers rushed to the scene. Unfortunately they couldn’t do anything to save the man’s life already too late. Francesco Finamore’s heart had already stopped, struck down by a fulminant heart attack.

The police also intervened in the matter and seized and viewed the footage from the service area cameras. The images, viewed by the judicial authority, showed exactly what happened. The 52-year-old got out of the car and immediately collapsed to the ground. The body was then returned to the family, who yesterday celebrated their last farewell to Francesco Finamore, known by all as “Checchetto”.

Many people gathered to share the family’s pain. The ski instructor was very well known, a nice, human and sociable person, who loved nature and respected it, in all its forms. He was a hard worker, in the hot season he worked as a waiter and in the winter he carried on his passion as a ski instructor.