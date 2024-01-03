He gets out of the car after a rear-end collision and is hit: 52-year-old dead on the Bari ring road

He got out of the car after a rear-end collision and was hit by a van. The victim of the tragic accident was a 52-year-old man, who died today on the Bari ring road.

The crash occurred at exit number 7 of state road 16. After a collision with a truck, the 52-year-old was exchanging documents for the amicable assessment. A van coming from the north mowed him down.

The 118 rescuers immediately intervened on the spot, but they could not help but detect his death.

To allow for the investigations, car circulation was temporarily moved to the emergency lane only, causing severe traffic delays.