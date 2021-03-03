He gets out of prison .. then he tries to assassinate his second wife

Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – A British woman survived an assassination attempt by her husband thanks to sleight of hand tricks and skills, according to the British newspaper “The Sun”.

Juan Garcia Hernandez, 66, was released from prison after serving a 14-year sentence for killing his first wife in Spain.

Instead of being deterred by punishment, he tried to commit another murder against his second wife in Britain.

After his marriage to Alison, 64, failed, Hernandez tied her with plastic handcuffs. The woman cleverly managed to elude her quickly, but she convinced him the handcuffs were holding her back.

The wife had learned sleight of hand while working as a magician assistant.

When the police stormed her home, Alison was freeing her hands in self-defense while her husband was injured in a major artery in the neck while trying to implement his scheme.

Hernandez was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 1993 for the murder of his first wife.

“It is clear that any man who kills or attempts to kill two wives is a dangerous person,” Judge Heather Lloyd said upon pronouncing the ruling.

But psychiatrists believe that Hernandez suffers from delusional symptoms and that there is a “strong link” between his condition and his behavior towards his wife. They recommended that he be treated in a safe psychological unit before sending him to prison.