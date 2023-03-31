Cadoneghe in mourning for the sudden and tragic death of Nicola Alfonsi: the 53-year-old suffered a heart attack immediately after waking up

A sudden mourning shocked a family and the entire community of Cadoneghe, in the province of Padua. Nicholas Alfonsi, known by everyone in the area with the stage name of Dj Papi, died at the age of 53. The man allegedly got out of bed in the morning and shortly after would have suffered a cardiac arrest that left him no way out.

Another sudden illness that cut short the life of a very young man and that he had no particular pre-diagnosed pathologies.

The death of Nicola Alfonsi, a man of only 53 years oldwho on Wednesday morning, immediately after waking up, suffered an illness and collapsed to the ground, never to get up again.

The dramatic event occurred at Cadoneghea small town on the outskirts of Padua, in the Veneto region.

Nicola was known and well liked by everyone in Cadoneghe. He worked as a Telecom technician but had a passion for music and the organization of events in general. In the area he was known by the stage name of Dj Papi.

Probably the cause of the death of the 53-year-old was a cardiac arrestbut only the autopsy that will probably be ordered will actually clarify the causes.

The immediate intervention of the rescuers was useless to his home and immediate transfer to the hospital. Nicola’s heart never beat again and now his wife and three daughters aged 22, 19 and 16 are devastated.

The emotional farewell to Nicola Alfonsi

As mentioned, Nicola was known by all in the area of ​​the province of Padua and recently he had presented the usual event of the parade of allegorical floats of Carnival in Cadoneghe.

There Kervana non-profit charity in Padua of which Alfonsi was a member, decided to greet him on social media like this:

Today the biggest hug is aimed at our dearest Kervanian Nicola Alfonsi whom we will remember with esteem and warmth… We thank you for having traveled a piece of the journey with us, Kervan will always remember you and every time we would like to have a laugh in company we will turn up the volume . THANK YOU NIK ❤

READ ALSO: Andrea Spinelli, the Italian Forrest Gump who died at the age of 50 after a long and hard fight with pancreatic cancer.