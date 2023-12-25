Mom, I took the wrong plane. A 6-year-old boy, traveling as an unaccompanied minor in the United States, was 'sent' to Orlando and not to Fort Myers, where his grandmother was waiting for him for Christmas. CNN recounts the misadventure of little Casper Ramos, the protagonist of a story that closely resembles the 'exploits' of Kevin McCallister, the boy played by Macaulay Culkin in 'Home Alone'.

Casper was supposed to join his grandmother in Fort Myers, Florida, on a flight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Spirit Airlines, the company with which the child boarded, apologized for the 'inconvenience' which, fortunately, did not cause worse consequences than the foreseeable inconvenience. Casper landed in Orlando, 4 hours from his intended destination. The airline, in addition to an apology, also offered a refund for the flight. The grandmother, who has reached her grandson, is mainly waiting for explanations: “I want them to call me and explain to me why my grandson ended up in Orlando. How did it happen? The flight attendant – who had received the documents from his mother – told him let go alone?”. The company has launched an internal investigation. Detail: The bags arrived at the correct destination.