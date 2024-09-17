Ciudad Juarez.- Elements of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE), in coordination with the National Guard, carried out the arrest of a man who was carrying various packages of synthetic drugs on Monday night, reported spokesman Jorge Armendáriz.

The arrest occurred on Chiapas Street in the Fronteriza neighborhood, when the agents of the inter-institutional cell detected a Hyundai vehicle that was driving erratically, which caused it to go up onto the median strip, which is why they caught up with it to check the integrity of the occupant.

After the intervention, the man identified himself as Jair Alexis AA and stated that his car had faults, however, he adopted an evasive and nervous attitude, which alerted the officers, who questioned his actions until the subject confessed that he was carrying cocaine for personal use, so the inspection was carried out.

During the inspection, police officers seized a plastic wrapper with 24 individual bags containing the alleged substance, so Jair Alexis was formally arrested for committing crimes against health, in addition to being placed at the disposal of the corresponding authority.

The arrest is part of the result of surveillance operations coordinated between Sedena, the National Guard, the State Investigation Agency and the State Attorney General’s Office.