Lecce, 90-year-old man dies after walking for hours under the sun after getting lost

A 90 year old man, resident in Aleziodied following an illness probably caused by the high temperatures. The accident occurred in the province of LecceThe elderly man left his home around 9:30 am and, after losing his bearings, walked a long distance under the scorching sun.

His body was found about seven kilometers from his hometown, in a rural area near Parabita, almost 10 km from Alezio. Vito Ferrariwho lived alone, was expected at his nephew’s house to celebrate the FerragostoIn the absence of the man, the nephew raised the alarm.

A passerby had noticed him that morning and approached him, seeing him visibly disoriented. The elderly man had expressed difficulty in remembering where he had parked the car, which was later found near his home. The disappearance of Ferrari prompted a large-scale search effort that included the Carabinieri, Civil Protection, local police and local administrators, including the mayor.

The search ended tragically in the afternoon when the man’s body was found. carabinieri had located the search area through his cell phone. He was found sitting under a tree, where he was probably seeking relief from the heat, before being struck by the fatal illness. The magistrate confirmed the circumstances allowing the family to proceed with the funerals.