Season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ will premiere a new chapter, this Monday, July 31 at 8:40 p.m., in which we will see the new change in the life of Joel Gonzales. Well we know that joel she is in love with ‘patty‘, but after his date in the cinema with the character played by Melissa Paredes, it seems that he was left with more doubts than certainties.

The reason is that when ‘Patty’ is going to leave her lunch at her workshop, she is not very comfortable with how Joel is shown. In one of the chapters it could be seen that she took off her shoes while she was having lunch with Gaspar and in the presence of ‘Patty’. Given this, Teresa’s lover, Gaspar, has been giving her advice on how to conquer someone.

‘Patty’ often goes to drop off the menu for Joel at her workshop. Photo: America TV

Joel gets fit with Silvio Fierro!

joel he ran into Francesca’s outgoing in Las Nuevas Lomas and asked her to help him get in shape. Silvio Fierro He told her that he charged her 300 soles an hour for being his personal trainer. Luckily for Joel, the ‘strongman’s’ truck would not start, so he told him that he would fix it, but for 800 soles.

The deal was closed for a week, Joel will fix the car in his workshop and Silvio will make it fit so that he can conquer ‘Patty’. The workouts started, but it seems due to the intensity and effort put into the first exercise, Joel would throw in the towel. Will Joel be able to win over Patty?

Joel gets fit to conquer Patty

What time to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

From Monday to Friday at 8:40 p.m. you can watch the series ‘AFHS’, through the screens of América TV, just after the competition reality show ‘EEG’ and before the Peruvian series ‘Luz de Luna’. Likewise, you can also see Gonzales and Maldini on the official website of América TV GO.

