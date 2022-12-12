Cristian Calderón is one of the most talented… and inconsistent players to come to Chivas de Guadalajara in recent years. No one doubts the quality of the left back that emerged from the basic forces of Atlas, but unfortunately his constant losses in play and off-pitch dramas have negatively impacted a career that he could give for more.
In recent weeks, the possibility of the defender who shone with Necaxa leaving the Rebaño Sagrado ahead of Clausura 2023 has been loudly heard. Santos Laguna was one of the teams most interested in signing him. However, it seems that Veljko Paunovic, Chivas’ technical director, will give “Chicote” a new opportunity.
According to a report in the newspaper El Universal, ‘Chicote’ Calderón has “filled the eye” of the Serbian strategist and would even consider him to start the tournament as a starter. According to this information, Paunovic really likes the way the full-back adds to the attack.
The 25-year-old full-back arrived at Chivas de Guadalajara in January 2020. Over almost three years, Calderón has played 77 games, scored 10 goals and given two assists. At some point he was considered by Gerardo Martino for the Mexican National Team, but due to his constant indiscipline and lack of play he was no longer considered.
Everything indicates that Paunovic has him and will bet to get his best version. Will the Serbian coach achieve his goal?
