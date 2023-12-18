The criminologist Massimo Picozzi, in Quarto Grado, spoke about the strategy used by Filippo Turetta

On the evening of Friday 15 December, the program Fourth Degree spoke once again about the crime of poor Giulia Cecchettin. Criminologist Massimo Picozzi spoke about the strategy used by Filippo Turettawhich unfortunately worked.

The program that talks about these very topics and that airs on Network Fouraired new, unreleased audio of the 22-year-old who has lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend.

Giulia had decided to leave Filippo Turetta in August this year, as the situation had become too difficult. However, out of fear that he might take an extreme step, he chose to stay on good terms. On what she was experiencing in an audio to her friends, she said:

I could find an excuse by talking about school, comics, the thesis and the jobs I found myself. The problem is that every time I say to Pippo:

'Look, I would like to limit our outings' or 'I would like us to see each other less' similar things, I have noticed that he becomes even more clingy. I have to disappear without telling him. I have to disappear slowly, because every time I tell him, he gets scared. But at the same time I don't know how to handle these feelings of guilt.

Picozzi's words on Filippo Turetta

At the end of these words, the host Gianluigi Nuzzi decided to ask the question criminologist Massimo Picozzi, who was a guest in the studio. The latter declared on the Turetta situation:

I think that Filippo tried everything to avoid losing this relationship. He understood that the point in which the girl was most sensitive was when she threatened to harm herself. He appealed to guilt and, unfortunately, it worked.

Filippo Turetta last evening 11 November, put an end to the girl's life, with around 20 blows, this is what emerged from the autopsy. Afterwards she started hers leak, which ended in Germany, on the highway towards Leipzig. Now he finds himself locked up in the prison in Verona, waiting for the prison to be closed investigations.