He was speechless. In the last chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room’, Macarena He found out about his mother’s arrival, Antonia Beltran, to Las Nuevas Lomas, a place where Mike was also able to meet her and where he discovered what her treatment of her daughter was like. This had a great impact on ‘Maca’, who remembered terrible episodes from her childhood, where her mother treated her badly, a very different case from her father, who always showed her all the love that a child could show her. deserves it.

That is why, after a phone conversation with Joel, who told him to ask him for explanations, Macarena He went to face Antonia at her house. Diego, his favorite son, and where he temporarily resides. After a heated discussion, in which the future wife of the ‘backward gringo’ asked her why she hated her and why she could never give him love, Antonia confessed to him, despite Diego’s refusal, a hard truth: “Do you really want to know why I was never the selfless, loving mother you wanted? Because I’m not your mother.”he sentenced.