Can you imagine opening an old cardboard box and finding a treasure of pennies? Well a group of treasure hunters which is dedicated to buying abandoned lockers in the United States and then reselling their contents, did an unusual discovery, which has made them become millionaires.

Locker Blocker, an organization of people who are dedicated to buying objects and reselling them For eighteen years, he took on the task of documenting one of his most juicy finds, since it is a million-dollar treasure that contained thousands of pennies and other coins.

But it is not ordinary money, because through his TikTok account, treasure hunters showed that each coin It came in its own packaging and was marked with the value and corresponding characteristics of each one. Furthermore, they were kept perfectly organized.

The hidden treasure in an abandoned locker in the United States



Faced with this discovery, a coin expert began to calculate the value of the box containing the coins. After examining the Locker Blocker video in detail, the man said that The treasure was valuable for many reasons. However, one of the first pennies they showed was in an envelope that said “Serious error: Dbld. In God We Trust & Date” and this is a very popular error among collectors. A normal cent from 1972 with this error that circulated sold for more than US$600while another who was in a slightly better state It was sold for US$1,662.49, which translates into more than $6,000,000 when converted with Colombian pesos.

In this regard, Locker Blocker commented through its Instagram account: “When we bought this storage cabinet, We would never have guessed what we would find in the back of the closet. The wrapped pennies were on pallets stored behind thousands of sports cards,” they concluded.