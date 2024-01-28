A woman took on the task of going shopping at a second hand store and found a real treasure of hundreds of dollars. He shared this fact through his TikTok account and the comments did not take long to appear.

The shopping in vintage and second-hand stores They are increasingly common around the world, so much so that there are even people who are dedicated to buying and selling these products, as well as curating clothing, footwear and accessories. Additionally, if you are a meticulous and patient person, you can find real gems at almost ridiculously low prices on these sites.

The woman who found Miu Miu shoes in second-hand bins



Through a video that went viral, tiktoker @gabrielleyasmin told her more than 7,000 followers that during one of her visits to the vintage stores found two pairs of sneakers in very good condition from the famous haute couture house Miu miu. This brand has dressed celebrities such as super model Gigi Hadid and singer Dua Lipa.

Given this, his followers immediately reacted with divided comments, among which stood out: “You definitely lie”; “What I don't understand is how only resellers find these things, why can't normal people find them?”

On the other hand, there were those who received the woman's stroke of luck and some even wanted to replicate it: “With that luck I hope that you bought a lottery ticket!”; “I need to go to the bins!”

How much do Miu Miu shoes cost?



Miu miu It started as the younger sister of Prada and little by little became the hallmark of elegance and luxury. Therefore, its products are highly coveted among fashion lovers, hence the tiktoker discovery has generated so much noise, but how much does a pair of shoes from this fashion house cost?

The model that the tiktoker found seems to be a vintage Miu Miu pair from the 90s that is discontinued, but a A similar pair of sneakers from this brand costs approximately $US260.