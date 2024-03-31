A man was curious to see What could I find in a discount store in the United States, so he entered Deseret Industries and to his surprise he got a valuable object that would change your life for just US$25.

More and more people are They spend their time exploring discount and second-hand stores. searching for hidden treasures among the piles of donated clothing and items. Some do it to share their findings on social networks, others do it for profit and many others out of simple curiosity.

In the case of this man, His motivation was to see what he could find, but he didn't imagine how this story would end. which he made public through his Reddit account, as reportedThe Sun.

According to the aforementioned media, the person published a thread on his Reddit account in which he stated that he had just “win the second hand lottery” and I add photo of a Litestream XF brand wheelchair, which can be seen in perfect condition. Although it has some marks, the buyer assured that it is in very good condition. It just has a lot of dust on it, but it's not rusty and the wheels look new.

The chair to be in perfect condition. Photo:reddit Share

But this was not the only thing that stood out, because The price of the wheelchair was the icing on the cake, since he only paid US$25 for it.

The noble act of the man in the United States who found a valuable wheelchair



Although many people might have decided to resell this device and make a handsome profit, this man pointed out that had a good friend who needed a new wheelchair, so I was thinking of giving it to him. Additionally, he stated that if he didn't fit her, then he would keep her, since he has limited mobility in his legs and walks with a cane due to an old hip injury.