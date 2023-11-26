He creepy video he shared a young woman went viral on TikTok. The user found a secret room in her house and he went in to see what it contained. Upon entering she found a large space that seemed to be set up for children. The scene caused terror and discomfort in many users and the content achieved a lot of impact within the platform.

Within social networks, everything that has to do with houses and hidden rooms within a property usually generates a lot of interest. This is especially true on TikTok, where the algorithm and short videos favor exposure. In this case, the author of the content was the user @ bigbrah1, who on her account showed the discovery she made.

He discovered a terrifying hidden room in his house and it went viral

The video only lasts twenty seconds, but it is powerful. “I found a hidden room in my house“says the text that the user wrote about the images. Always recorded from the young woman’s point of view and without her appearing on camera, you can see how she opens the door of a small cabin. What at first glance seemed like the At the bottom of the small space, it turned out to be another door that led to this unknown room.

Inside the place, completely empty, the decoration of the walls and the bright colors that were chosen to characterize that part of the house stand out. In addition, one of the walls shows letters that form “love shack”, which in Spanish translates to “love shack.” With hands and feet painted on the walls and the colored arc that can be seen, the setting seems like that of a kindergarten or a space dedicated to children.

Given the fact that the young woman did not know of the existence of that place and the sensation generated by the combination of that surprise and the colorful setting, users expressed their discomfort and even terror when seeing these images. In a matter of a few days, it surpassed 6,900,000 views within TikTok alone.