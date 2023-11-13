He discovered he had a serious illness, Gaia DI Vincenzo did her best. Unfortunately she didn’t make it, she was only 24 years old

She fought with all her strength, tried to hold on to life. Unfortunately Gaia Di Vincenzo she didn’t make it, she passed away forever at just 24 years old, within the walls of the Pope John XXIII hospital in Bergamo.

Originally from Teramo, the young woman had to face three liver transplants and long treatments to fight his illness. She was hospitalized in several Italian hospitals, the doctors tried to save her life, that life full of secret dreams. Unfortunately, the news that no one ever wanted to read has arrived. Gaia Di Vincenzo yes turned off forever.

She had discovered the neurodegenerative disease at a very young age, she was forced to leave her class and her classmates, to live within the walls of the hospital. But the 24-year-old never lost her will to live, she even managed to graduate from high school and start studying art at university.

In recent times, a bad illness has worsened her situation, leaving her no escape. She was a warrior who showed everyone hers immense strength, this is how her closest friends remember her in these hours. They saw her fighting, from hospital to hospital, smiling and hoping. Unfortunately, every treatment, in the most specialized structures, was in vain. Gaia passed away forever last Saturday evening.

The beautiful memory of Gaia Di Vincenzo

The family, shrouded in grief, is currently receiving many messages of condolence from all those who knew and loved her. Photos of her spread on social media, accompanied by heartbreaking posts.

Gaia was strong.

Immense pain. I’m really in immense pain right now.

My God, what bad news. Gianni, I am close to you with all my heart.

School friends talk about that strong and at the same time girl sweet and reserved.

She and I have known each other since we were children. In her last year of middle school she discovered that she was unwell. Even with the severity of the disease, she always studied like us. She was a very determined girl. I’m really sorry, she didn’t deserve all this.

Today, at 2.30 pm, the last farewell to Gaia will be celebrated, in church of the Sacred Heart of Teramo.