He didn’t make it Andreas Galliathe young man of just 19 years old who has been hospitalized for about ten days in the hospital of Bolzano.

The boy, following the disastrous fall from his bicycle that occurred last August 18, never recovered and ended up in a coma due to the serious injuries sustained to his head. In the last few hours, unfortunately, Andreas Gallia’s heart stopped beating.

In the last few hours all hopes of a miraculous recovery for the very young Andreas Gallia, victim of a disastrous accident with his mountain bike in Vinschgau Valleywhere the 19-year-old was originally from.

Andreas Gallia, a craftsman by profession, was on his way to the medieval games festival in Schluderns cycling along the streets of Maziain the municipality of Mals Venosta.

At a certain point, quite suddenly, the 19-year-old from Venosta he lost control of his mountain bike in an absolutely autonomous manner. That is, no other vehicles were involved in the disastrous accident. Following the accident, the boy was thrown from his mountain bike which then overturned.

The resulting impact with the asphalt It was extremely violent. Andreas was seriously injured in the head. The 118 emergency services arrived promptly at the scene of the fall and found the young man unconscious. The paramedics immediately arranged for his transport in red code via helicopter Pelican at the hospital Saint Maurice from Bolzano.

Andreas Gallia, following a disastrous fall on Sunday 18 August while he was on his bike on his way to a medieval festival in Sluderno, unfortunately passed away at 4.55 on 27 August.

The young man had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Bolzano hospital for about ten days. Andreas had spent the first nights in neurosurgery, but then unfortunately his health conditions worsened making it necessary his transfer to intensive care.

Despite doctors’ attempts to save his life, Andreas unfortunately died from the very serious injuries he suffered.