The family of 14-year-old Andrea Demattei, who died during canoe training, pointed the finger at the rescuers

An investigation has been opened into the death of Andrea Dematteithe 14-year-old boy who lost his life during canoe training in the Entella river in Genoa.

He had gone to the scene with his four companions and the instructor, for one training session, but something didn’t go as planned. Andrea Demattei’s canoe hit a tree and finished overturnedimprisoning the 14-year-old.

Immediately the instructor threw himself to try to bring him to safety. For an hour, while the rescuers intervened, the man had them kept my head above waterto keep it from drowning. Sadly, it was stuck between branches and a bridge pylon.

The Fire Brigade and divers have opened a passage with a chainsaw and, in the end, they managed to free him. The little boy arrived at the Pediatric Hospital of Genoa in desperate conditions. He passed away forever after four days of agony.

The complaint of Andrea Demattei’s family members

After the complaint of the family members, who underlined the incorrect coordination of rescuersan investigation has been opened. They are convinced that if they had acted differentlyprobably the 14-year-old would not have arrived at the health facility in those desperate conditions.

The investigators also want to understand if the Entella river, after the flood, was navigableif the canoe used by the boy was suitable and if all the comrades, including Andrea, had the right protections.

What happened shocked the community and the family. Despite the huge void, the parents gave up consent to organ donationso that their child can save other lives.

The uncle, with moving words, wanted to tell how the boy fought with all her strengthwhile realizing that he could not free himself: