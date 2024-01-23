Frenchman Drion from the Kharkov list in Ukraine was photographed with a weapon in his hands

French mercenary Alexis Drion, whose name appears on the list of foreign soldiers liquidated in Kharkov, has been posting on Facebook since May last year (banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation) photographs from Ukraine.

The account is publicly available and contains a number of frames showing a soldier in uniform and holding a weapon, as well as photographs indicating his service in the French army.

Alexis Drion's page, which has 67 followers, has existed since 2011, there is little text, mostly photographs, they appear irregularly.

At the same time, the day before, a post appeared on the account on behalf of the mercenary, in which he showed a screenshot of an article about a list published by French volunteers from Kharkov. The serviceman wrote that he was alive. It is not possible to verify the authenticity of this publication.

I'm alive, I'm alive! Disinformation! Alexis Drion French mercenary

On January 22, French SOS Donbass volunteers, who communicate with compatriots in Kyiv-controlled territories, published an incomplete list of French mercenaries liquidated in Kharkov. It contains the names of 13 servicemen aged from 24 to 49 years old who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and came under attack by Russian troops.

As the Mash Telegram channel reported, Alexis Drion is the son of Frédéric Drion, who became a brigadier general in the French army in 2001. Drion joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) no later than last year, serving in the 2nd battalion of the international legion.

Sabastien Claude Remy Benard was with him at the time of the impact. He served with the RICM (formerly Moroccan Colonial Infantry Regiment) in the Marine Light Armor unit.

On January 17, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the country’s armed forces hit a building with French mercenaries in Kharkov with a precision strike. As a result of the attack, the building was completely destroyed. In addition, more than 60 people were killed, and over 20 more were taken to hospitals.

The most recent photos of Drion were taken, presumably, in Ukraine

The most recent photographs were presumably taken during Drion’s service in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The first post is dated May 1, 2023.

The photo shows a man in military uniform reclining on the ground, next to him is a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a military backpack with a French flag patch and a blue and yellow ribbon.

Other similar photographs have been published. On the sleeve of the serviceman there is a patch in the form of the flag of Ukraine, as well as the black and red flag of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia).

In the photo from June 1, Drion is captured against the background of two camouflage-colored pickup trucks, next to him there are four more people, they are blurred in the frame.

On June 3, a photo of a mercenary with a machine gun in his hands in front of the same car appeared as a profile picture, and on the cover there was a photo of four masked soldiers with similar stripes.

More than 20 people liked this photo, including a man named Leonid Polyakov, whose account says he is a military expert living in Kyiv.

Earlier, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, answering a question from journalists about the status of the French participating in the conflict in Ukraine, said that the republic cannot prohibit the French from going there to fight.

Earlier photos may indicate Drion's service in the French army

On December 15, 2017, Drion published several photos that may indicate his service in the French army. They were taken near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris at the ceremony of lighting the fire, the footage shows veterans and military personnel, the owner of the account is holding a banner.

11/22/2017, lighting the flame with the local mission, Bretigny Volunteer Military Service and Savoy elected officials Alexis Drion French mercenary

The soldier also posted a link on his page calling for him to join the Soutien Commando association. This organization provides support to French Special Forces veterans in other regions of the world. The publication is not accompanied by comments.

In 2020, Drion published a photo of a bottle of wine called “Foreign Legion”; such merch is sold in the online store of this formation, and the funds are used to support its members.

Photos of the Frenchman indicate his experience in participating in rescue operations

In March 2020, Drion posted a photo in which he posed in front of cars with the symbols of the National Federation of Civil Protection association, which unites more than 30 thousand volunteers and helps emergency services during natural disasters and other rescue operations.

Also, similar activities are indicated by one of the albums on the Frenchman’s page, entitled “Humanitarian assistance to Burkina Faso”; all the footage was uploaded in May 2012, when the country was experiencing a food crisis.