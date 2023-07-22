He had to part with the most important person in his life: Francesco De Gregori’s wife died at the age of 71

After a long battle against an incurable disease, Alessandra Gobbi, the wife of Francis De Gregori. The entourage of the famous singer confirmed the sad news. The woman was suffering from an incurable disease and, despite her struggle, she passed away forever at the age of 71.

No details have been released on the health conditions of Francesco De Gregori’s wife. It would seem, however, that in the last period it is drastically worsened. The disease she was suffering from is not known, but she had been fighting it for some time and that unnamed monster, unfortunately, got the better of her. She snatched her from the love of her family and her dear husband.

Francesco De Gregori postponed the concert to August, without giving any explanations. The reasons later emerged, the singer lost his wife and the funeral will be held todayJuly 22, in Rome.

He had met his Chicca, that’s how he loved to call her, when they attended high school and in 1978 they had crowned their love by getting married. From their union two twins were born, Mark and Frederick. They have always been a united and true couple. Together they have also created a farm in the province of Perugia, for the production of olive oil. But not only that, De Gregori had often shared his career with his beloved. Theirs is memorable exhibition with the song Anima and Core in homage to Pino Daniele.

The singer has always spoken of Alessandra Gobbi with eyes full of love, confessing that he never wondered how long it would last between them. He was in love with her and was sure they would stay together forever. Without her Chicca he was bored and boredom was one of the things that scared him the most. Today De Gregori is 72 years old and had to separate from the person most important in his life.