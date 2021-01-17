“Being a doctor and having Covid-19 is like a double suffering. He preferred to be illiterate in medicine. From knowing, from reading, from listening, one knows well what the complications can be, one knows the probabilities. And then when it comes to being patient scares a little more. “

The phrase belongs to Dr. Pedro Estigarribia who contracted coronavirus during a meeting at the Zonal Hospital of Trelew, where he provides services. It took him three months to get over the illness. His wife Mirian Ojeda, who is also a doctor, was infected but did not suffer as many complications.

After discharge, they both returned to the “trench” of the fight with the pandemic. The day of the interview they met 21 years of marriage and 30 of knowing each other. “She is a great companion. She accompanies me in everything. Even in the contagion of Covid”, jokes the doctor.

“One thinks more about death than people who are not dedicated to medicine. You have heard many times that when the doctor’s son has a cold, you think it will turn out to be pneumonia; if he fell off his bicycle, the wound he made will become infected and risky. Things that ordinary people do not have in mind, “added the doctor in dialogue with Clarion.

Estigarribia and his wife Mirian. They are both doctors and caught the coronavirus. She had the illness without major problems. He was admitted to intensive care and it took him three months to recover. Photo: Daniel Feldman / Diario Jornada

Pedro and Mirian de Corrientes. They arrived in Chubut in 2006 as rural doctors. They spent a year in the small town of Gan Gan, in the middle of the Chubut plateau. Then five years in Paso de Indios. Until in 2013 they settled in Trelew. They have two daughters aged 18 and 10. “Fortunately they were not infected,” added Estigarribia.

The doctor’s bustle with Covid-19 included hospitalization in intensive care with respirator for 15 days, then common room and finally home hospitalization. From October 10 to January 4, she was able to work at the hospital again. He received eHe was discharged on December 23, but had to wait a few more days to return to a “normal” life.

“I was infected in a meeting we had in the hospital. A colleague came back one weekend and said that she had felt bad. He went to do a test and tested positive for Covid. So all of us who were with her became isolated. I felt good at first, just some muscle pain. But it all rushed in just 24 hours“, remember.

And he continued: “They explained to me what I had when I entered the hospital guard. They told me the deterioration that my health suffered later. So I started to think the worst. ‘You don’t know if you’re going to happen‘, said. This disease unfortunately gives you the feeling that you are fine. You do not have an immediate deterioration as in pneumonia for example that you start with fever, decay. I spent dand feel good – despite knowing that I was infected – that my life depended on oxygen. I couldn’t get rid of the tube if I wanted to go on living ”.

The doctor clarified that “I did not have any underlying pathology. Perhaps he was a little overweight, but he was not morbidly obese to think that it could have been a reason for the complication. “

Estigarribia cHe stated that “I started with an isolation because I was close contact of a positive case. On the ninth day I started with symptoms like muscle and joint pain. Then I had a couple of days in which I had an improvement so I thought I was going to overcome it without problems. But the more acute symptoms returned and what I had thought was an improvement, it was the opposite. Maybe I despised the disease but I say that today with the Monday newspaper. And so in 24 hours I was on oxygen”.

“I also thought that, feeling good, why am I going to bother my colleagues who are working at the hospital every day? That was from the ignorance of the feeling of feeling good. But deterioration came and the picture began to get complicated, “he recalls.

When he woke up from therapy, “from living thanks to oxygen, Estigarribia found many messages of support from family, friends and colleagues.”Anas to recover and to return to the hospital. I work in the programmatic area, we have five rural hospitals in charge, in addition to Trelew and Rawson. What happened to me made me reflect on many things. Now I want to continue working to help people overcome this virus. This disease has no parameters. Perhaps a person who has underlying diseases such as diabetes, hypertension or is a smoker easily overcome the trance. I had nothing. And yet I had to fight her more than necessary. There are few certainties about this virus ”, he concluded.

Chubut. Correspondent.

