The community of Vittorio Veneto, in the province of Treviso, in the Veneto region, mourns the passing of Christian Casagrande. The 44 year old dad he had received a diagnosis of cancer a year ago, which did not give him a chance. Despite cures and treatments that he has always faced with courage, the man had to leave his family too soon. Friends, relatives, acquaintances and fellow citizens cling to his wife and son.

Christian Casagrande passed away at the age of 44 in hospice care Ancient Source Houseon Friday 17 March. Only last year she had received a diagnosis of an incurable disease, which took away from the affection of her loved ones.

Christian lived with the partner Erika and son Matteo. The man had studied at the Ipsia of Vittorio Veneto and was well known. He had worked for a company specializing in the production of high voltage pylons, often traveling abroad.

Everyone remembers him fondly, as a sunny person, with the smile always on his lipseven after the diagnosis that has upset his life and that of his family, who now mourns a good and always present man.

Besides his wife and son, Christian Casagrande also leaves his parentsAnna and Ernesto, their sister Monia, the Enrico brothers with Alessia and little Asia, Alex, their grandmother Angela and many other people, who received the affection of the whole community for a mourning that was too great to face.

The funeral of the 44-year-old man, who died prematurely, will take place on Monday 20 March in the parish church of Santa Giustina in Vittorio Veneto. Starting at 15.30 everyone will join the family for a last farewell.

His body, after the funeral which will take place in his city in the presence of his dearest loved ones, will then rest in the nearby cemetery of San Floriano.