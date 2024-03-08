According to The Sun newspaper, the incident occurred recently at a Walmart store in the 600 block of Phoenix Drive in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where the customer tirelessly searched for his money.

After reporting the event, The police discovered through security camera recordingsthat the next man who used the same self-collection box had taken the money.

The function of a self-collection box that can track a theft



Immediately the person, whose name he decided to leave anonymous, went to the authorities to demand that the collection history of the automatic cashier be reviewed and so I can find the bank details of the man who took the moneywhich was intended for the purchase of a birthday gift for his mother.

Walmart is the company with the most turnover per year in the world. Photo:Getty Images Share

According to the research, They discovered that the man who took the money used their credit card to make a purchase in the store, however, so far there is no information that the man who forgot $US100 in the self-collection box has been able to find the culprit or that he has managed to recover his money. There is also no information or any statement or position from the self-service store regarding the facts.

According to Virginia law, people are required to try to find the owner of a lost item, however, none of this is seen on the security footage, so, according to The Sun, The act could be considered robbery or petty theft.

Self-collection boxes are not new

Self-collection boxes began to be used in 1980., as reported by CNN. Since that moment, they have become a great alternative to avoid long lines and streamline the payment process. But, according to the aforementioned media, retailers are beginning to reconsider its use, since they have discovered that merchandise losses due to customer errors and intentional theft (unknown loss) are greater at self-service checkouts than at checkouts attended by a worker.

The above allows us to observe that there is still a long way to go to improve the operation of this payment method and reduce the rate of accidents that occur every day.