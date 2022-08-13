A bartender forgot to lock her bar door, the next morning she found an amazing surprise on the counter

This is the story, which went viral on social media, of one bartender named Anca Nicoleta Scolareanu.

She is the owner of the Belvedere Bar in Sant’Angelo in Pontano, in the province of Macerata. She closed the business on Friday night, but she didn’t realize she left open door. A careless mistake that could have cost her a lot. Instead, something happened that she will never forget and that she has chosen to share with the social world.

When she opened the bar the next morning, she found one surprise on the counter.

The astonishment of the bartender

When the bartender came to the door, she realized it was already open. Was anyone entering her bar? It had really happened, but it wasn’t bad guys at all.

There were some on the counter coinswith a ticket: “We took two people, here’s your money.”

Surprised by those words, Anca Nicoleta Scolareanu immediately got ready to view the surveillance cameras. And it is thanks to her images that she was able to reconstruct what happened in her bar.

It was around 5 in the morning when some guys came up to the door and noticed it was open. Once inside, however, they realized that there was no staff. So, they decided to get some beers, but instead of running away, they chose to leave money on the counter.

Not only that, they also wrote a note to tell the owner what they had done. The bartender couldn’t identify the young people from the cameras and that’s exactly why she wanted them thank them publicly. Their gesture was much appreciated, anyone else would have stolen everything and then run away.