The 20-year-old boy had forgotten the keys to the house where he was a guest, so he decided to climb to the roof to enter through the window

An absolute tragedy took place in the night between Sunday and Monday in Perugia, more precisely in the Elce district of the Umbrian capital. A 20 year old boy American allegedly fell from a building, losing his life instantly. According to what has been learned so far, it seems that the young man did not have the keys with him and was trying to access the house through the roof.

Unfortunately, there are many guys a lot young that have lost his life in Italy during the weekend just ended. In most cases, as unfortunately usual, their deaths were decreed by terrible road accidents that left them no way out.

Such as, for example, the two which took place in Umbria, a few kilometers and a few hours away from each other, in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The first occurred at Tower of Magione, near Perugia. A car carrying 4 people went off the road and overturned several times, ending its run in a field. The 28-year-old who was driving and two girls, both minors, lost their lives on the spot. The fourth, a 24-year-old, is hospitalized in very serious conditions.

The other instead occurred at Gubbio. The car in which Alessio Gigli, a 26-year-old local boy, was traveling, went off the road and fell from an overpass.

Another occurred on Sunday afternoon at San Giuseppe Vesuviano, Naples. Giovanna Ragosta, 26, lost control of her car and crashed into a private home. Nothing to do for her.

How the 20-year-old boy died in Perugia

Another dramatic episode always occurred at Perugiabut this time it has nothing to do with road accidents.

The victim is a 20-year-old boy Americanwho was a guest at the house of an Italian friend of his.

After an evening clubbing, the young man was about to go back to his friend’s apartment, located on the top floors of a building in the Elce area of Perugia.

Not having the keys he had decided to climb a scaffolding and enter through a window. Window which, however, was closed. There the young man’s decision to climb onto the roof and enter from another entrance.

However, before entering, the young man would have lost his balance and would be precipitate on the asphalt.

The impact was tremendous. His friends contacted the rescuers, who immediately transported him at the hospital of the Umbrian capital, where, however it turned off yesterday morning.

The authorities stand now investigating and trying to understand if there is responsibility on someone’s part.