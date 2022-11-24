The 11-year-old daughter needed a small sum to continue playing a computer game, but when she asked her father for it, he forced her to perform some sexual services in exchange for payment: to bring back the news is the Spanish newspaper abc, which speaks of a news story that took place last Friday in Torrevieja, near Alicante. The man, a 42-year-old, was arrested following his wife’s complaint. Returning home after shopping, the woman listened to the story of her little girl and she immediately turned to the Civil Guard authorities.

The prosecutor has opened an investigation and the 42-year-old spent a night in the barracks: he has now been released and is on the loose. The crime of sexual violence has been hypothesized for the man, which in the new penal code could lead to a prison sentence of nine to twelve years. The agents of the Women-Minor Teams (EMUME) examined the victim after paying attention to her and listening to her story of the experience.