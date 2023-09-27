A Swiss motorist followed the vehicles at close range to pass before the barrier was lowered. The habitual scoundrel worked above all at the Grandate toll booth. Damage of 1,600 euros to Autostrade
He followed at a very close distance the cars passing by the lanes of the Telepass or of automatic checkouts and, to avoid paying the motorway toll, he passed by taking advantage of the few moments before the barrier was lowered after the vehicle duly registered for electronic payment services had passed. This was the ploy usually used by a twenty-two year old Swiss: this is a behaviour, unfortunately, already seen in place on other motorways which, in addition to being illicitand also extremely dangerous. However, the “smart” Swiss was discovered and accused of aggravated fraud on Autostrade.
The ruse
—
The young Swiss used this dangerous stratagem especially at the barrier Grandate of theA9 Lainate Como Chiasso. The prompt report from an Autostrade employee allowed the start of investigations coordinated by the Como prosecutor’s office Antonia Pavan and entrusted to the traffic police officers. Over the course of about ten months, particularly starting from April last year, they have been well documented 172 steps at the motorist’s motorway toll booths, always without paying any euros. The Como prosecutor’s office recently notified the Swiss motorist of the closure of the investigation: accusation of aggravated fraud for a overall damage calculated in 1,600 euros for Highways.
