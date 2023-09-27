He followed at a very close distance the cars passing by the lanes of the Telepass or of automatic checkouts and, to avoid paying the motorway toll, he passed by taking advantage of the few moments before the barrier was lowered after the vehicle duly registered for electronic payment services had passed. This was the ploy usually used by a twenty-two year old Swiss: this is a behaviour, unfortunately, already seen in place on other motorways which, in addition to being illicitand also extremely dangerous. However, the “smart” Swiss was discovered and accused of aggravated fraud on Autostrade.