In the early hours of yesterday, the asteroid identified with the number 418135 passed near Earth, considered “potentially dangerous” by NASA, because it was located less than one astronomical unit from the planet, that is, eight times the distance with the Luna, explained Julieta Fierro Gossman.

The researcher from the Institute of Astronomy of the National Autonomous University of Mexico reported that it was an object discovered on June 12, 2008 from the Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter observatory in Arizona, which passed at 2:46 p.m., at 3 million 240 thousand kilometers from the earth’s surface.

With a size of 457 meters, it moves 30 times faster than the speed of sound, but fortunately it did not hit the ground.