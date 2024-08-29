He flees abroad after the murder, minor arrested upon his return to Malpensa

A 16 year old boy was arrested at Malpensa airport after fleeing to Morocco following a homocideThe young man had stabbed a 26-year-old to death, Hamza Moutikduring a fight that broke out in the street in Turin, in Corso Giulio Cesare, on Friday 23 August. After committing the crime, the boy had managed to leave Italy, but upon his return he was immediately stopped by agents of the Turin mobile squad. Now the validation of the arrest is awaited by the Juvenile Court of Milan.

The capture at Malpensa and the details of the murder

The day after the attack, Saturday, August 24, the 16-year-old flew to Morocco, his home country, while Moutik was fighting for his life at the San Giovanni Bosco hospital, where he died the following day. Investigators, who recovered the folding knife used in the attack, they reconstructed the dynamics of the crime, culminating with the arrest of the minor as soon as he returned to Italy.