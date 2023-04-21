Kempesh was mainly in charge of managing shrines, Sunni mosques, and other civilian property. He was arrested on March 21, and soon he was sentenced to “four years’ imprisonment” after he was convicted of “deliberately violating the duties of his job and causing damage to public money.”

But the convict escaped from his prison on Tuesday night.

On Thursday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia’a al-Sudani, sacked the security commander of the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, after Kambesh, who was serving his sentence in this prison for “senior corrupt”, escaped.

The Prime Minister also ordered the closure of this prison attached to a police station located in the Green Zone.

The Green Zone is a heavily fortified area that houses state institutions, embassies, and the homes of senior political figures.

The circumstances of the death

The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of Kambash in Mosul, after being chased through the alleys of the city.

Later, in a joint statement by the Ministries of Interior and Health, it was stated that Kempesh, “During his arrest, he tried to escape, as the force began chasing him, and he fell ill, and his health condition deteriorated. During that, the convict was transferred to Mosul General Hospital, and he arrived dead, and death was confirmed clinically.”

The statement continued, “The body was referred to forensic medicine, and a committee of three specialized doctors was formed for the purpose of autopsy and finding out the causes of death, noting that there were no external effects of stress on the body of the deceased, who was basically suffering from some chronic diseases.”

An official at the Ministry of the Interior told AFP on condition of anonymity that Kempesh died of a “heart attack.”

Sudanese decisions

After Kempesh’s escape, Al-Sudani decided, “and based on the report on the details of the escape,” to dismiss the commander of the Special Division, Lieutenant General Hamid Al-Zuhairi, due to the “weak measures” taken in this regard.

The prime minister ordered that “all negligent persons be held accountable and punished legally, and a re-evaluation of the performance of the security services.”

Al-Sudani ordered “the closure of the detention center at the Karrada Maryam police station inside the Green Zone, which witnessed the crime of escape, and the transfer of the convicts to the prisons of the Ministry of Justice, and the placement of the senior corrupt detainees in other detention centers, similar to the other wanted persons.”

The prime minister also ordered the abolition of “any privacy in dealing with them as was usual, as the crime is one, and it cannot be divided or classified according to position and influence.”

7 star prison

Prisoners inside this detention center enjoy a state of prosperity and special treatment, in contrast to overcrowding in other prisons, where the occupancy rate has reached “300 percent,” according to the Ministry of Justice.

Iraq, which is rich in oil, is plagued by corruption that has infiltrated all aspects of the state. Condemnations often target junior officials, and rarely reach the very top.

Kempesh was dismissed from his position as head of the Sunni Endowment Diwan in March 2022, and prior to his arrest, he assumed the position of deputy head of the Diwan.

Kambesh fled after a visit from his sister, Asmaa, a member of the Iraqi Parliament, who had breakfast with him that night.

Kempesh was convicted in April of buying a hotel in Erbil, in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, for more than $36 million, “despite the lack of economic feasibility” for this deal, according to the Integrity Commission.