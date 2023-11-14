Juliet will not continue working in the house Martin in ‘Dad in Trouble’. The new production of Latin Television will air its chapter 14 this Thursday, in which we will be able to see the sad outcome that the protagonists of the story will have, since Martín Seminario will fire Julieta after Ramón told him about his daughter’s feelings towards him, which is why he should not continue taking care of your children.

This aroused the fury of the fans of the novel, who were excited about a possible love relationship between both characters, so they stirred up the networks with various comments: “Martín, how are you going to fire Julieta, you are going to regret it,” “ What have you done, Ramón?”, “Martín has to look for a woman who respects the importance of children,” among others, echoed the general discontent of the followers of the fiction.