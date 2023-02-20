Double tragedy in Carmagnola, Turin: 66-year-old woman dies of illness and her 39-year-old son throws himself from the balcony in great pain

Another family tragedy has occurred in Italy in recent days and has shaken an entire community. The dramatic episode took place in Carmagnola, near Turin. A 66-year-old woman died following a sudden illness and her son, a 39-year-old man, unable to bear her pain, decided to end it and throw himself from the balcony. Some neighbors who saw the man on the ground raised the alarm.

A double tragedy that occurred a few kilometers from Turin on last Saturday, February 18th. The episode took place to be precise in Carmagnola, a town of about 30,000 inhabitants located 30 km from the Piedmontese capital.

A 66-year-old woman he lost his life after he suffered a sudden illness at home. She lived alone with her son, a 39-year-old man. The two were left alone after all relatives had disappeared for some time.

There was nothing they could do for the mother and son of Carmagnola

It was the son who found the woman lifeless in her bed, who is very close to his mother he couldn’t handle the great pain to have lost her forever.

At that point he would have gone out on the balcony, would have climbed over the railing and would have thrown downfalling disastrously into the courtyard of the condominium and losing his life on the spot.

Some people noticed the crime neighbors of mother and son, who after noticing the man’s body unconscious on the ground, made an emergency call to the authorities.

The latter arrived promptly on site, but they could not help but confirm the death of both. Entering the house and seeing the lifeless woman, the investigators immediately understood the dynamics of the tragedy.

The episode has shocked the whole community of Carmagnola and in particular the area in which the condominium where the mother and son lived is located. In fact, they lived in the condominium Opera Pia Cavallian agglomeration of houses redeveloped years ago to allow people in difficulty to live in peace in safe accommodation at a controlled rent.