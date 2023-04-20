An expert seeing the photo on social media clarified what it was.

Sometimes the sea returns something unusual. This can be some remnant from a few far away or something else. An American lady, on the other hand, made an initially incredible discovery.

The woman was quietly strolling on the beaches of Texas in United States, more precisely in the Bolivar Peninsula. She suddenly came across a strange remnant of her and, taken by her curiosity, she immediately took a photograph to send it to a friend of hers who, incredulous, decided to publish everything on Facebook to try to understand what it was. she.

“What can it be?” – he asked his friends on social media. No one seemed to understand what it was and they started making the most varied theories as alien beings or coming from the past. Then at a certain point came the answer of an expert who clarified all doubts.

“The feathery parts are the gills, which are attached to the bony gill arches. The pointed pieces in the upper central part are the pharyngeal teeth. I can’t identify the species, but it’s most likely a large fish.” – he said.

So in short nothing strange, it was just a big fish probably caught and filleted. It’s unclear how it ended up on the beach, but no particular mystery to this find.

The sea can also offer more sensational discoveries, such as old remains of fish now extinct. Some time ago a boy even found a tooth from a shark that became extinct thousands of years ago. A truly sensational discovery with the young man who could not believe his eyes.

Molly in fact he found a tooth of megalodon, a species of shark that appeared about 15-20 million years ago at the beginning of the Miocene and became extinct about 2.5 million years ago, in the Pliocene. She is best known for the size of her teeth.