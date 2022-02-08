The anime of that time

If you grew up in the nineties, it is very likely that you were a fan of the series that reigned at that time: dragon ball Y Knights of the Zodiac. You may like one, the other or both, but we cannot deny that they were the undisputed kings of that time. They even boast a huge following to this day.

So much dragon ball What Knights of the Zodiac are full of exciting battles and iconic characters. For those who are fans of both, a collaboration would be a dream come true. While we may not see it officially, today we have a fanart that could appease our otaku fantasies.

Dragon Ball and the Knights of the Zodiac unite through Yamcha

salvamakoto is an artist who really likes to make drawings inspired by dragon ball, but it seems that it is not the only anime that he likes. In the past it had already given us an excellent combination of Goku with the armor of DohkoLibra’s golden knight. He now he returns to delight us with another somewhat unexpected amalgam.

One of the most memorable characters dragon ball is yamucha. Who began as a rival to Goku, later became a great ally and finally the object of ridicule. Many consider him one of the weakest characters in the creation of Akira toriyamabut salvamakoto it just gave it a more respectable appearance.

How can you see the character of dragon ball is wearing armor scorpion miloone of the deadliest warriors Knights of the Zodiac. As Milo Y yamucha share a similar head of hair, we can infer that this led to salvamakoto to create this combination. Perhaps if he had had it at the time, the Z fighter would not have fallen to the Saibaman.

yamucha is just one more of the growing collection of combinations of dragon ball Y The Knights of the zodiac created by salvamakoto. Goku like the pound knight, Ten Shin Han like the virgo and now the scorpion are the ones he wears at the moment. Perhaps in time it will give us each of the saints of the twelve houses. can you imagine Gohan What capricorn shura oa trunks What Camus of Aquarius? Perhaps soon we will see them from the hand of this artist.

