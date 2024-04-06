The British newspaper “Daily Mail” revealed details of the sad story of Downey, who felt a sudden headache while driving his car, heading with his family for a vacation in Wales in September 2023.

The newspaper explained that Mark, who is 45 years old, took painkillers, but they did not help, so he decided to visit a doctor after his pain became severe.

After undergoing an MRI scan and other tests, the father of three discovered that he had stage four brain cancer, known as glioblastoma.

The Daily Mail reported that what is tragic is that this type of cancer grows rapidly, and its owner lives only 12 to 18 months after diagnosis.

Downey and his partner Samantha Scott (39 years old) feel that they are “very strong and will not give up.” They are currently raising money to fund treatment.

About 2,500 Britons and 12,000 Americans are diagnosed with glioblastoma each year.

Brain tumor… 6 warning signs