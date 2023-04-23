Brunella Pollon had fallen off her bike, breaking her humerus: after the operation, no one prescribed her anticoagulants

Forty days of total agony culminating in the most tragic of epilogues. It is the harrowing story of Brunella Pollon, a 70-year-old woman who fell off her bike on March 4 and broke her arm, and who died on April 13 of a pulmonary embolism. Family members now want to know the truth.

An absolute drama that turned the life of a family upside down Fossatta di Piave and which cost the life of a healthy woman, without any pathology.

It all started last 4th March, when Brunella Pollon had a fall from her bike. Of those as unfortunately many happen every day.

In the fall he reported a compound fracture of the humerus accident and was transported by ambulance to the San Donà di Piave hospital.

There the doctors have them arm in plaster and the following 10 March, hospitalized again in the hospital, the lady underwent a orthopedic surgery to reduce the fracture with the help of plates and screws.

The operation was successful and 4 days later the woman was discharged and sent home in good general condition.

From there a period of recovery regular, but it is complicated drastically in early April.

Brunella Pollon’s family wants the truth

Mrs. Brunella began to accuse gods sickness such as lack of appetite, dizziness, moments of confusion and difficulty breathing.

The family doctorwho went to the lady’s house for a visit, had deemed all her vital parameters normal, recommending rest.

A few days later the situation worsened again and on April 13, following new and more major respiratory problemsMs Pollon was forced to return to hospital.

The rush to the hospital and the doctors’ attempts at resuscitation, however, were useless to prevent her from dying death from pulmonary embolism.

The Husband of the lady stated that the only drugs that had been prescribed to his wife were painkillerstherefore no anticoagulant.

Now the prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation and an autopsy will be carried out to ascertain the causes of the 70-year-old’s death. The family demands truth and justice.